Help at hand in Hawick to allay fears over future flooding

Peace of mind could be at hand for Teries fearful of a repeat of last winter’s floods.

Two drop-in events are to be held next week to give townsfolk an update on progress being made on the £36.4m Hawick flood protection scheme due to be approved this year.

A two-day public exhibition on the flood defences held in August last year attracted a turnout of around, so next week’s sessions are expected to prove popular too.

People will have the chance to see how the project is progressing by attending drop-in sessions at the Heart of Hawick, in Kirkstile, next Wednesday or Thursday, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm on both days.

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “There was extensive community engagement during 2016, culminating in the two-day public exhibition held in August, with around 700 members of the public attending.

“A survey at the exhibition found that 85.5% of those attending supported the scheme, with 9.5% undecided and 5% not in favour.

“Comments that were received during the exhibition were important in shaping the design, and these latest drop-in events give the public the chance to see how officers have incorporated these options into the scheme.

“Council officers will be in attendance at both drop-in sessions to answer any questions.”

Concerns about flooding will also be addressed at another drop-in session in Hawick next week, at Hawick Rugby Club’s Mansfield Park ground on Tuesday, between 4pm and 6pm.

It is being held to help residents of properties at risk of flooding secure affordable home insurance.

Representatives of Flood Re, a not-for-profit organisation launched in April last year to help flood-hit householders struggling to find insurers willing to take them on, will be there to offer advice.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency officials will also be there to provide details of their flood warning service.

Mr Edgar added: “This is a great opportunity for houseowners to find out more about how they can find affordable home insurance.”

For further details, go to www.hawickfloodscheme.com or www.facebook.com/ hawickfloodprotectionscheme