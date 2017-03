Angus Holmes, Sarah Holmes and Frankie Taylor are pictured above handing over £1,200 to the Margaret Kerr Unit and Palliative Care fund at NHS Borders.

Angus was sponsored to grow a moustache last year and he raised over £600. That sum was then matched by the William Grant Foundation.

The donation is made in memory of Ian Taylor, father-in-law to Angus, father to Sarah and wife to Frankie, to thank the staff of the Margaret Kerr Unit for the care received by Ian before he passed away last May.