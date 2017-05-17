Caterers collect prizes at double

NHS Borders’ catering team has proved it has a recipe for success by picking up one of the top awards at the trust’s annual prize-giving ceremony.

More than 400 staff, sponsors and guests turned out at the fourth annual NHS Borders Celebrating Excellence Awards, held at Springwood Park Hall in Kelso, to see 13 prizes and 11 commendations handed out.

Katie Masterson, physiotherapy team leader at NHS Borders won the person-centred award. She is pictured here with, from left, Angela MacLean, of MacLean Eggs which sponsored the award, and Peter Lerpiniere, lead nurse of mental health and learning disabilities at NHS Borders.

Among the success stories on the night was the trust’s catering team, winner of its chairman’s award for going over and above the call of duty and also collecting the accolade for non-clinical behind-the-scenes work.

NHS Borders received more than 120 nominations from patients, their families and carers for care they had received at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose and community hospitals and other services provided across the region.

Trust chairman John Raine said: “This was an opportunity to recognise and pay tribute to the work of staff across all services, from front line to support workers, from those engaged in the community and in health centres and those who work in hospitals.

“Against a lot of competition, it was the catering team that took the chairman’s award.”

The behind the scenes, clinical award was received by June Patterson, theatre sister at NHS Borders, pictured here with Brian Magowan, an NHS Borders consultant.

The Borders General Hospital’s pregnancy assessment unit picked up the clinical excellence award, and midwife Ann Lynch said: “We were delighted and really surprised to have won an award, given the number of really fantastic teams nominated.

“It means a lot that a patient felt we deserved to be recognised for our efforts.”

Karen Wilson, fundraising manager for the Difference, the trust’s charity, along with former fundraising officer Morven Paterson, won the partnership working award.

She said: “We still have lots more we hope to do, so hopefully winning this award will raise awareness for the charity and help us build on our work so far.”

Winners of the partnership working award Morven Paterson and Karen Wilson who are members of the Difference fund-raising team. Pictured from left are Morven Paterson, Karen Wilson and Kaye Lawrie, of Unison which was the award sponsor.

The other winners were Nicky Berry, associate director of nursing and head of midwifery, taking home a values award; Borders Healthy Living Network, landing an award for improving health; the dialysis unit, for innovation and improvement; Stephanie Errington, head of planning and performance, for leading by example; the Borders Hospital radio service, named supporter of the year; Coldstream Medical Practice, named best primary care provider; Barbara Smith, project assistant at the healthy living network, named as a rising star; theatre sister June Patterson, for clinical work behind the scenes; and physiotherapy team leader Katie Masterson, for person-centred care.

The clinical excellence award was picked up by the pregnancy assessment unit of Borders General Hospital. Pictured are staff of the unit with, far left, Claire Pearce, director of nursing, midwifery and acute Services at NHS Borders.

Rising star award winner Barbara Smith, project assistant, at Borders Healthy Living Network. From left: John McLaren, employee director at NHS Borders; Barbara Smith and Eric Johnston, Clelands Volvo which sponsored the award.

The primary care provider award was won by Coldstream Medical Practice. Pictured are staff of the practice with, far right, Sandra Pratt, associate director for primary and community services at NHS Borders.

Leading By Example Stephanie Errington, Head of Planning & Performance, NHS Borders (From left, Karen Hamilton, Non-Exec, NHS Borders; Stephanie Errington; Steven Porter, Porters Porches & Conservatories).

NHS Borders' dialysis unit recieved the award for innovation and improvement.

The award for improving health was picked up by Borders Healthy Living Network.