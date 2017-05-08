Hawick youngsters putting safety first

Youngsters in Hawick concerned about poor parking are calling on inconsiderate motorists to mend their ways.

Over recent weeks, police officers in the town have been alerted to numerous cases of inconsiderate or dangerous parking along the Loan outside Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary School in the mornings and late afternoons.

Scottish Borders Council had previously put up signs and painted road markings in a bid to get the message across to the drivers responsible but to no avail.

That lack of success prompted the school’s junior road safety officers, Mhairi Johnston and Grace Gibb, helped by police constable Dianne Lauder, to come up with a poster competition in the hope of highlighting to parents and others the dangers posed to their children by bad parking.

A winner from each class was chosen by former Hawick and Hermitage councillor Ron Smith, with six of the posters then being put together to make up a banner featuring the slogan ‘our road safety, our responsibility’.

The banner was sponsored and produced by Hawick firm Wilson Signs.

Constable Lauder said: “This banner will be on display just outside the school to provide a constant reminder to the children about crossing the road safely.

“It will also be visible to parents and carers dropping off and collecting pupils at the start and end of the day.

“We want to remind adults that they play a key role in setting a good example to children and show that their actions ultimately determine whether the Loan is a safe place for pedestrians.

“Specifically, we want to target motorists who choose to park in a manner which could prove hazardous for the public on foot.

“We will continue to monitor the area, and any offences observed will be appropriately dealt with.”