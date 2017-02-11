Hawick youngsters make their mark in competition for bookworms

Two Hawick youngsters are among a dozen from all over the region celebrating after making their mark in a contest run by Live Borders’ libraries team.

A competition to design the best bookmarks attracted almost 250 entries, and the youngsters responsible for the best 12 were given their awards at a ceremony held at Galashiels Library.

Finlay, second from right in middle row, with the other winners.

They will also get to see their creations reproduced and made available at all Live Borders libraries.

Communities librarian Christine Johnston said: “We were over the moon to have received 239 entries for the bookmark competition. “It was a pleasure to see so many artistic and imaginative entries but very difficult to judge as the standard was incredibly high. “Thank you to everyone who entered the competition and a big well done to the winners. “The printed designs are fantastic. You can visit your local library and choose your favourite design or collect all 12.”

Ewan Jackson, chief executive of Live Borders, presented the winners with their prizes, and he said: “The bookmark competition is a fun way to engage with children and spread the word about libraries.

“The children really enjoy seeing their work reproduced and used by friends, family and members of the public.”

The winners included Finlay Buckley, seven, and Sophia Jones, four, both of Hawick.