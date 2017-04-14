Hawick theft victim gets stolen wheelchair back

A brain-damaged man has been reunited with the wheelchair he depends upon to get around after it was stolen last week by thieves he has denounced as “lowlife”.

Cameron Jolly, 49, was left devastated by the theft from outside his home in a flats complex at Backdamgate, Hawick, early last Friday morning.

The thief responsible is believed to have gained entry via an insecure rear common stair door and then stolen the wheelchair, worth an estimated £3,000, from a stairwell, as reported on the Hawick News’ website.

Mr Jolly suffered severe head injuries in a motorbike accident when he was just 17, and although he is still able to walk short distances, he relies on his wheelchair to get out and about.

After the theft last Friday morning, he had resigned himself to never seeing it again, however, as there was no CCTV footage for the police to examine.

However, on Tuesday he was reunited with his wheelchair after police successfully recovered it, although the thief has not been caught.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in the Borders are happy to confirm that inquiries have led to the recovery of a wheelchair stolen from an address in Backdamgate, Hawick, at some time between April 6 and 7.

“Officers wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance in recovering the wheelchair.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the person responsible.

“Anyone with information that can assist officers with their inquiries is asked to contact them on 101.”

In the wake of the theft, Mr Jolly had been supplied with a replacement wheelchair, but he was anxious for the return of the original, particularly as he had only acquired it last August.

His sister, Susan Jolly, a hairdresser at Scissors in Hawick, said: “He’s just happy to have the wheelchair back and grateful to the police for helping reunite him with it.

“He thinks it was taken at about 5.30am on the Friday morning because he’d heard some noise outside his front door.

“Whoever took it would have had to break the padlock to take it away. He said these people were just lowlife.”

Speaking immediately after the theft, police constable James Watt, based at Hawick police station, said: “This is a despicable theft, and the actions of those responsible have significantly impacted on the day-to-day life of the owner.”

Potential witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.