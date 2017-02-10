Hawick store staff judged to be simply the best

Shares in a £2,000 prize kitty are the icing on the cake for a dedicated team of shop workers in Hawick.

The 15 staff at the Iceland supermarket in Victoria Road are celebrating after winning the company’s Christmas incentive cash prize.

Hawick Iceland manager Bill Innes with the certificate won by the store's staff.

In the run-up to the festive period, customer service was judged at all of the chain’s 14 stores in southern Scotland up to Edinburgh.

Mystery shoppers were even drafted in to test staff helpfulness and interaction with customers.

And the Hawick outlet proved triumphant, seeing off competition from its nearest rival, the Granton Iceland supermarket near Edinburgh.

That success only came after a number of near misses, however, according to Bill Innes, the store’s manager for the last seven years.

“This incentive competition is something the company stages every year and is based on customer service and mystery shopper results,” he said.

“Our store’s results were judged against those for the 14 other stores in the area.

“We have been there or thereabouts in the last few years as our staff really engage well with the customers.

“I’ve been told by head office that, in the end, it all came down to the mystery shopper result, and that it was between ourselves and Granton.

“It’s an appreciation of the work on the shopfloor and at the tills and the service we give to customers, which is first class.”

Bill is the only non-Teri working at the store, open in Hawick for over two decades, adding: “I live in Galashiels but all the other staff are from Hawick.

“I’ve worked here seven years, and I hope to be here for at least another seven. It’s a great place to work.”

The staff’s success has been given the thumbs-up by customers on various Facebook sites.

Janice Rudkin posted: “You are all great customer-centred staff. You allowed me to shop before Christmas just before you were about to shut. It is well deserved.”

Linda Frame added: “I was in there a few weeks ago buying loads of food for the sponsors’ buffet at Kelso Rugby Club, and the staff were so friendly and extremely helpful. It was a pleasure to shop there. Well done from a satisfied customer.”

And Michael Bell said: “Bill has always been an excellent manager. He ran Woolies so well in Gala for many years.”