Hawick’s First World War sacrifices will be all mapped out

The sacrifices made by Hawick’s menfolk during the First World War are being commemorated by a large map to be exhibited in the town later in the year.

Families are being invited to supply the names of loved ones killed during the war to be marked on the map, being created as part of Live Borders’ Saving and Sharing Scottish Borders Stories of WWI project.

Live Borders libraries and archives staff will also be on hand at Hawick Heritage Hub tomorrow, July 22, to help anyone who wishes to add their commemoration to the Everyman Remembered website.

Everyman Remembered is a collaboration by the Royal British Legion and the commission to keep alive the memory of those who died in the 1914-18 war.

A representative of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission will also be in attendance to offer advice on researching casualties using its website.

The hub is currently hosting a First World War exhibition featuring a selection of stories shared by Borderers as part of the project. It opened on Tuesday and will run until Monday, August 7.

Project officer Morag Cockburn said: “Anyone can come along and contribute to the Everyman Remembered website or learn more about the work of the commission.

“Since 2014, staff at the heritage hub have been adding Scottish Borders and King’s Own Scottish Borderers casualties to their online catalogue.

“It would be great if local volunteers felt inspired to use this, and the many other sources of information, to continue to populate everymanremembered.org and ensure the Scottish Borders’ First World War contribution is commemorated at a national level.”

There are 526 casualties listed on the Hawick roll of honour for the town’s First World War fallen.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive of Live Borders, added: “We are now 100 years on from the Great War, a war which affected people from all walks of life – from the King’s Own Scottish Borderers who fought in many bloody actions to the women who took on new roles.

“It is vitally important that the impact on the local community and the sacrifices made areremembered by current and future generations.”

On Saturday, September 9, the project will stage a presentation at the MacArts Centre in Galashiels. Entry is free, and refreshments and lunch will be provided, but places must be booked in advance by contacting the heritage hub, in Kirkstile, on 01450 360699 or emailing localhistory@liveborders1.org.uk