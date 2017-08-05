Hawick’s David celebrating four decades in print business

Four decades of service at a Hawick printing firm have been rewarded with a well-deserved stamp of approval.

Printer David Finnie started at Richardson and Son, now based on the Lochpark Industrial Estate, in 1977.

Over the last 40 years, no job has been too small or big for him, from newsletters and letterheads to business cards, raffle tickets and wedding stationary.

The biggest challenge over the years has been the introduction of digital technology, but David, now 57 and planning to work until the state retirment age of 66, believes the firm has adapted well.

He said: “There have been various challenges over the years, the biggest being the changes in technology.

“I had a long apprenticeship, but a lot of the things I learned early on are simply not relevant anymore.

“But the firm has been able to adapt by moving with the times but also retaining elements of the old technology that appeals to a niche market and is unique to us.”

Looking back, David, who lives in Hawick, added: “In some ways, it doesn’t feel like 40 years. Sometimes it feels like 400!

“We all went out for a nice meal to recognise my 40 years, and I got a lovely watch to mark the occasion. It was very nice.”

A family-run business, Richardson and Sons was established in 1946 by Jimmy Richardson.

The company started out at premises in Dovemount Place and remained there until 2001, when staff moved to the old Hawick News unit.

From there, it continues to offer a range of professional printing and finishing services to the public and trade.

The running of the business continued with Murray Richardson taking over after his father retired, expanding as required over the years.

Now run by Murray, his wife Ebie and their son Jamie, the business has grown and now employs three other staff.

In addition to long-serving David, there is Robert Scott, the company’s graphic design and pre-press operator, and Judith Sheridan, its secretary and bookkeeper.