Hawick’s £5m new Aldi store starting to take shape

Hawick’s forthcoming new Aldi store is beginning to take shape.

The framework of the £5m building is now going up at the former Wilton Mills site in Commercial Road.

German-based Aldi, now operating 9,000 outlets in 18 different countries, first announced plans for the new premises late in 2014 but problems over planning approval delayed its arrival.

It is believed the construction of the supermarket will take several months to complete, and the shop, set to create 35 new jobs, is now expected to open early in 2018 rather than this year, as previously hoped.

The forthcoming Hawick store is one of eight new Aldi supermarkets being built in Scotland, bringing the total number nationwide up to 72.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are very excited about coming to Hawick. The Aldi brand is very popular with Borders customers.”

“There is no doubt that Aldi is growing in popularity across the UK, and Scotland is a significant success story in its own right.

“We’re looking forward to giving even more people the chance to switch to Aldi and save on their weekly shop.

“We will continue to deliver the highest quality and value, and we’re confident that we will strike deals with more Scottish suppliers in the coming year.”

The new Aldi will take the number of supermarkets in Hawick to four, there already being a Morrisons, in Mart Street; a Sainsbury’s, also in Commercial Road; and a new-look Lidl, next door in Wilton Path, opened in February this year.