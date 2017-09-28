Hawick’s £5m Aldi store nearing completion

Hawick’s new £5m Aldi store is taking shape and is now just months away from opening its doors.

The majority of the external structural work needed at the former Wilton Mills site in Commercial Road is in place, and the new supermarket is on target to open early next year.

German-based Aldi, now operating 9,000 outlets in 18 different countries, first announced plans for the new store late in 2014, but problems over planning approval have delayed its arrival.

The forthcoming Hawick store is one of eight new Aldi supermarkets being built in Scotland, bringing the total number nationwide up to 72.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are very excited about coming to Hawick. The Aldi brand is very popular with Borders customers. There is no doubt that Aldi is growing in popularity across the UK, and Scotland is a significant success story in its own right.”

The new Aldi will take the number of supermarkets in Hawick to four, there already being a Morrisons, in Mart Street; a Sainsbury’s, also in Commercial Road; and a new-look Lidl, next door in Wilton Path, opened in February this year.