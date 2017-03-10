Hawick High School in line for £400,000 boost

Hawick High School is in line for a £400,000 cash windfall.

The money, part of £40m identified by Scottish Borders Council’s executive committee to be spent over the next three financial years, will be used to revamp windows and classrooms at the Buccleuch Road school.

Further projects in Teviot and Liddesdale to attract large-scale funding include an outlay of £500,000 on Bowanhill bridge and £225,000 on Crowbyres’ flood bund and flood protection work in Hawick’s Liddesdale Crescent.

Also identified is a further £250,000 towards additional educational support needs for town schools.

Galashiels councillor John Mitchell, the authority’s depute leader with responsibility for finance, said: “The overall budget for these works was agreed last month.

“However, the block allocations agreed this week provide detail on what and where this money will be spent.

“Of particular note are the funds provided for improvements to our schools, including new windows at Hawick High School and enhancements to additional support needs provision in Galashiels Academy.

“This follows the recent opening of the dedicated Leader Valley School in Earlston and will improve the transition for pupils moving from there to secondary school, as well as those already at the academy.

“Almost £500,000 will also be spent during 2017-18 on flood scheme preparations across the Borders, including in Peebles, Broughton and Newcastleton, and general flood protection works will also be undertaken in Earlston, Romanno Bridge and on the Slitrig in Hawick in the coming years.”