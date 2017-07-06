Hawick Heritage Hub now one-stop shop for local history buffs

Hawick Heritage Hub is now the Borders’ go-to destination for local historians following the completion of the merger of Live Borders’ archives and local studies services this week.

The two services are now fully integrated at the Kirkstile hub, and the local studies facility, previously based at St Mary’s Mill in Selkirk, is open on a no-appointments basis from 9.30am to 4.45pm Monday to Friday.

Loan and reference stock will still be searchable via an online catalogue, and a few special collections will continue to be stored at St Mary’s Mill, in Level Crossing Road.

Archives manager Paul Brough said: “The intention is to provide access to all local studies collections via a single site.

“This will simplify local history inquiries and enable us to deliver more equitably across the Scottish Borders.”

The local studies collection contains books, periodicals and other published information on every aspect of life in the Borders.

Jennifer Lauder, a local studies officer previously based at Selkirk, said: “I am excited to join the team at the heritage hub and to improve access to the local studies collection.”

The hub was already home to the Borders archive, made up of a range of documents from the four historic counties of Berwickshire, Peeblesshire, Roxburghshire and Selkirkshire.

Its diverse collections include ones covering rugby, textiles, local government and administration, police, law and order records, business accounts, schools, churches, charities, clubs and societies, families and title deeds, maps and plans, letterheads, photographs, correspondence and diaries.

For further details, call 01450 360699 or email localhistory@liveborders1.org.uk