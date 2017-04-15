Hawick firms offer tips on how to be prize guys

Two Hawick-based companies hailed as green business champions will be passing on tips on good practice to firms across the Borders next week.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the Vision in Business for the Environment of Scotland Awards, now renamed the Scottish Environment Business Awards but still known as the Vibes for short.

This year’s winners will be announced in November.

A free event to be staged in Hawick next Thursday will provide businesses with the opportunity to hear directly from previous award champion and event host Emtelle, of Haughhead, winner of the 2015 management (large) and 2007 management (small or medium-sized) awards, as well as Weensland Mill-based Marlin Industries Scotland, winner of the 2016 circular economy award.

The awards recognise companies employing environmental best practice in their daily activity to cut down on resource use, increase sustainability, improve reputation, enhance competitiveness, support wider sustainable developments and benefit their company’s bottom line.

The awards are free to enter and are open to businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Next week’s event at Emtelle, from 3pm to 5pm, is designed to offer businesses the opportunity to gain insight and experience from previous award winners and finalists as well as award organisers.

John Droog, director of Marlin Industries Scotland, said: “Being selected to receive the Vibes circular economy award is a tremendous validation for Marlin Industries as a company and the philosophy of making best use of existing resources.

“The industry in which Marlin operates, although important to national infrastructure, doesn’t have a particularly high profile.

“Receiving this award aptly recognises the skill and commitment of the people within Marlin, which through VIBES has been communicated to a much wider audience.”

Entries for the awards are open now, and businesses have until Friday, May 26, to get them in.