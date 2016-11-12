Hawick bar boss Ian Niblo calling time on his career

A stalwart of the pub trade in Hawick town centre for over quarter of a century is about to pull his last pint after deciding to call time on his career.

Ian Niblo has owned and run a host of pubs in the town over the years, including the Station Hotel and the Ewe and Lamb, known locally as the Monkeys.

For the last two decades, he has owned the High Level Bar, in Green Terrace, running it together with tenant Jimmy Hume until his departure three months ago.

Now, at the age of 72, Ian has decided to sell up, and the watering hole is on the market for around £99,000.

The father of four says he will miss banter with his regulars, but he adds that the licensed trade now is a far cry from what it used to be when he started out.

He said: “It’s going to be hard to say goodbye because I still love the pub trade, but I’ve reached an age when I think it’s time to retire and call it a day.

“The trade has changed a lot. People’s drinking patterns have changed, and they go out later in the day.

“There is so much unfair competition too from superstores selling alcohol at cost price.

“I remember the old-timers who used to get in here on a Saturday afternoon and pack the place out.

“There have been some really good times, and I am going to miss the regulars, and I still have ideas to redesign the lounge, but it’s time for a rest.

“I’m still working 30 or 40 hours a week, and that’s too much.

“The pub has just gone on the market this month, and hopefully we’ll get a good price for it.

“I’ll be leaving behind lots of happy memories.”

Ian says he plans to spend more time with wife Paula after he is called to the bar for the final time.

Another town bar is on the market too.

The Stag’s Head, in Drumlanrig Square, also with three bedrooms, is up for sale with an asking price of £55,000.