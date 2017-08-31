Great War remembered at Heritage event in Galashiels

As part of the 2017 Borders Heritage Festival MacArts Centre, Galashiels will open its doors, on Saturday, September 9, to a day of presentations centered around memories and experiences of the Great War.

The aim of the project was to encourage and facilitate research and commemoration across the region, and project officer Morag Cockburn feels that the original goals have been by far surpassed.

“We are now two years into the Saving and Sharing Scottish Borders Stories of WWI project and this event is a fantastic opportunity to bring together a large and varied range of stories which capture the Borders experience of WWI,” she added.

The day will consist of presentations on a wide variety of topics relating to World War I.

“Many of the speakers have worked closely with the project and each will offer a unique insight into their work on topics from poetry to policing,” added Miss Cockburn.

A series of short talks on subjects such as Forgotten Poems and Sonnets from the Great War, The Remarkable Life of Mary Lee Milne and her Adventures with the Scottish Women’s Hospital and Stobs Camp: Past, Present and Future will be followed by a presentation on the Borders Youth Theatre project Delving Deep.

Dr Yvonne McEwen will also present a keynote talk entitled ‘From Battlefield to Blighty - WW1 Casualty Care and Evacuation Arrangements’, starting at 11.30am.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive Live Borders, said: “We are now 100 years on from the Great War, a war which affected people from all walks of life. It is vitally important that the impact on the local community and the sacrifices made are remembered by current and future generations.”

Doors open at 9.30am. Admission free but booking is essential.

Call 01450 360699 or email localhistory@liveborders1.org.uk.