Get ready for 10 weeks of this

Disruption to traffic in Selkirk town centre could last up to 10 weeks, sparking concern among businesses and residents.

Scaffolding was put up outside the Fleece Hotel on Tuesday, and traffic lights were put in place on the A7 at that corner on Wednesday.

Since then, there have been long traffic delays with tailbacks extending along Tower Street.

The traffic lights are needed to allow renovation works to be carried out at the 19th century building including an entrance of two new double doors from Market Place being installed.

The current entrance is located at the side of the building via a narrow pavement on Ettrick Terrace, previously a cause for safety concerns.

Hotel owner Tracey Ward previously told the Wee Paper: “Apart from the fact that many of our customers in the restaurant are elderly, and also taking into account previous history on this busy corner, we feel that it would be in the interest of everyone concerned if the entrance was placed on the much wider pavement of Market Place.”

The hotel will be open for business as usual while the work is ongoing, and that work will last between eight and 10 weeks.

Residents and business owners this week told the Wee Paper of their concerns about safety and loss of trade for the town’s businesses, as well as the need for a bypass around the town.

