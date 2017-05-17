Galashiels school holding open day ahead of demolition this summer

Past pupils of Langlee Primary School are being invited to an open day this weekend ahead of its demolition this summer.

The open day, from 10am to 1pm this Saturday, May 20, will give former pupils, members of staff and anyone else interested a final opportunity to have a look around and share their memories.

Work under way on the new Langlee Primary School.

The current Langlee Drive building will be replaced by a new £10m, 14-classroom school due to open after the summer holiday.

Headteacher Sandra Davidson said: “Langlee’s current school has served generations of children in Galashiels since being built in 1958, and many people have memories invested in the present building.

“However, a new building is now clearly needed, and the children and staff are looking forward to moving into their new school.

“We have recently been over for a site visit, and the building is looking fantastic.”

The current Langlee Primary.

“The new school is important not just to the Langlee community but the whole of Galashiels.

“I hope it will be a major asset which is well used by local organisations and groups as well as pupils and families.”

The three-storey replacement school, being built by Northern Irish-based firm McLaughlin and Harvey, will include a centre for children with severe and complex additional support needs, provision for early-years learning and childcare, a sports hall and outdoor multi-use games pitch.