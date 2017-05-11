From Bolivia to Melrose

A new photography exhibition exploring the work of international development charity Christian Aid in Bolivia will go on display at Gallery Melrose from May 23-26.

‘Inherit the Earth’, was launched in Kelso earlier this month and Christian Aid has been looking for venues across the Borders to give as many people as possible the opportunity to see it.

The exhibition shares stories and captivating images of Christian Aid’s work with indigenous communities in the Amazon, on projects including solar ovens and water pumps, wild cacao production and community vegetable gardens designed to improve food security. Trish Gentry (69) who is a retired shepherdess from Yetholm, travelled to Bolivia with Christian Aid and features in the exhibition.

Gallery owner David Wallace says they were delighted to host the exhibition: “The photos contained within the exhibition are very striking and allow a unique insight into the work of Christian Aid in Bolivia. When I was asked if we could display some of the photos I felt it was an opportunity to support a great cause and allow everyone in Melrose the opportunity to see them and find out about some inspirational projects.”

The legacy exhibition is travelling around the Borders throughout May and June. If you would like to host it please call Jo Dallas in Christian Aid’s Glasgow office on 0141 241 6139 or email jdallas@christian-aid.org.