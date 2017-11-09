Freeze on spirit duty in autumn budget

During a tour of the Borders Distillery in Hawick local Conservative politicians called on the chancellor to freeze duty on spirits in the autumn budget on November 22.

John Lamont MP and Rachael Hamilton MSP were given a tour of the site by John Fordyce, co-founder and director of the Three Stills Company.

The company was given planning permission in July last year to convert the former Hawick Urban Electric Company building into a distillery. The distillery will create an estimated 20 jobs with processing due to begin at the end of November. The visitor centre is due to be completed in 2018.

During the tour they discussed the project to convert distillery co-products into biogas as part of the scotch whisky industry’s commitment to renewable energy.