Fred MacAulay brings his stand-up tour to Melrose

It may be 20 years since Fred MacAulay last appeared in Melrose, but the Scottish stand up legend remembers it well ahead of his return this weekend.

He’ll be appearing at the town’s Corn Exchange on Sunday evening as part of his Scottish live stand up tour leading up to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival.

“Ally McCoist and I did a television show from Melrose Rugby Club about 20 years ago,” he said. “About two minutes before we went on somebody chucked us two Melrose Rugby Club shirts to wear for presenting the show.

“This seemed ridiculous as I was never a rugby player, and I will tell the audience why I was never a rugby player this weekend. It’s one of my very few physical gags.”

Rugby jokes and jerseys aside, Fred says he’s saving for Melrose the obligatory “fart gag” and plenty of current affairs-inspired material thanks to the politics scene both at home and abroad at the moment.

“It’s a wee bit of politics as it’s difficult to ignore that with what is going on just now,” he said. “I’ll deal with that and Trump but there’s also stuff on my age and the audience’s age, and technology and if we had that when I was young the difference it would have made to my life.”

Fred’s brand of humour mixes cheek, sarcasm and satire and has entertained people for almost 30 years.

Delighted to be on the road again around Scotland, he’s already appeared in Kelso’s Tait Hall earlier this month as part of his 16-date tour.

”This is the second year in a row I have done the tour and I’m already planning the next one. I just love it,” he said. “I’m delighted with the way it’s going and we have had two shows south of the borders both of which were really successful as well.”

He added: “The show is an hour and a half long and I need to cut half out it out for the Fringe show, so it should be really punch by the time I get it to Edinburgh.”

Sunday’s show starts at 8pm. Tickets (£14) from www.borderevents.com or call 01896 822 463.