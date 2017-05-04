First dementia-friendly cafe for the Borders

Eastgate café in Peebles is dementia friendly – it’s official!

Food Buddies (Scottish Borders) and local catering social enterprise the Food Foundation used this month’s third lunchtime Bite Sized Entertainment as the event to announce that the Eastgate Theatre café is the first in the Scottish Borders to be awarded the official designation of dementia-friendly.

The Food Buddies project aims to develop peer support for people living with dementia in the Borders around all aspects of food and keeping well. The project works with staff in catering establishments to make them aware of symptoms of dementia, and how to help and communicate with people to ensure they have a comfortable experience when eating out.

After lunch, the audience was entertained by a performance from Gerard Dott Trio featuring Gerard on clarinet, Robbie Tatler on double bass and Lorraine Mulholland on piano.