Fascinating facts about your local community

Borderers are being invited to explore their local archive and discover its treasures.

Live Borders Archive and Local History Service are taking part in a UK wide Explore Your Archive campaign which begins on Saturday, November 18, encouraging people to discover the stories facts, places and people at the heart of our communities.

As well as visiting the Heritage Hub people can follow the campaign from November 18-26 online through the Live Borders Facebook page, or on Twitter @LiveBordersLA

The accompanying exhibition explores the archive collections through the campaign’s hashtags, which this year include #HairyArchive and #EdibleArchive.

The exhibition is in the Heritage Hub lobby and includes a selection of images of Hawick Rugby Football, recently brought out of the archive store.

Ewan Jackson, Live Borders chief executive, said: “Visiting an archive can take you on an adventure – you may end up discovering much more than you imagined.

“Archives are full of fascinating content to read, touch and explore. It isn’t available from Google.”

To find out more about the campaign and how you can start your own adventure visit www.exploreyourarchive.co.uk