Fairy-tale fun for all the family at Bowhill House

Second to the right and straight on till morning was the call to Lost Boys and Tinkerbells for a magical weekend at Bowhill House.

The recent Peter Pan-themed weekend, attracted hundreds of families to the Borders as the Bowhill rangers welcomed 569 visitors across the three days of activity.

Families braved the threat of a thunderstorm to build dens like Lost Boys, create glittering wands to chant for fairies and voyage on a crocodile hunt led by Captain Hook.

The whole family also had the chance to go on the lookout for Shadows during tours of Bowhill House and sprinkle pixie dust around the estate on Tinkerbell trails and treasure hunts.

Rory Powell, countryside, learning and engagement ranger, said: “It was fantastic to welcome so many families for a journey through Neverland taking part in our range of outdoor adventures.”

Visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk for details of future events.