Exhibition examines Scotland’s sex industry

A powerful exhibition providing a rare insight into the hidden world of the sex industry in Scotland opens at Old Gala House, Galashiels, this month.

The Scottish Borders Violence Against Women Partnership and Encompass Network have teamed up to bring the Inside Outside exhibition to the area on September 29-30.

Inside Outside Borders includes films, podcasts, stories and photos from women involved in street prostitution, escorting, brothels and saunas across Scotland.

It is part of a series of events being held in the Borders to raise awareness of the national issue.

Inside Outside was co-ordinated by Linda Thompson from the Women’s Support Project on behalf of the Encompass Network. Photographer Kathryn Rattray supported the women to take their own images which chronicled their background, journey in sex work and their struggles to exit it.

Borders College is holding a taster event for students and staff on Monday, September 18, at its Netherdale campus in Galashiels, with Woodside Garden Centre also hosting a promotional event on Saturday and Sunday, September 23/24.

Finally, there is a short film and art exhibition at the Heart of Hawick on Wednesday, October 4, at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm and 8.30pm.

Linda Thompson said: “Inside Outside has been an incredible piece of work which highlights the reality of inside the sex industry, which many people don’t get the chance to hear about.

“The women were honest in telling their stories and we are privileged as outsiders to be allowed into their lives.”

Katie, one of the participants, added: “I think the idea of getting women to tell their stories in such an individual way and using our minds to create something so beautiful that is going to reach so many people is amazing, and shows why we shouldn’t be ashamed of our stories – they are our stories. They have made us who we are.”

The exhibition is open from 10am-4pm. Please note that some of the content deals with sexual violence, abuse and exploitation which some people might find upsetting. However, no images are sexually graphic.