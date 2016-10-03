Every Lidl helps - 25 new jobs in the Borders

Supermarket chain Lidl UK is on a Borders-wide recruitment drive, with 25 new full and part time positions in the area.

The supermarket, which was the first to introduce the real living wage as recommended by the Living Wage foundation, is looking for store management applicants, as well as customer assistants and caretaking staff, at both its Hawick and Kelso stores.

The supermarket’s Hawick store, which is currently under construction, will become the company’s third “Lidl Of the Future” in Scotland and is expected to open in February next year.

Successful candidates could start straight away, though, allowing time for full training ahead of the store opening.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “The shop floor is the beating heart of our business. It’s the front line, where all the action happens, so it’s only natural that we want to hire great people and provide the training, support and opportunities they need to be the best.”

Lidl says it prides itself on rewarding its employees with some of the most competitive salaries in the industry, employee benefits including staff discount, and ongoing training and development opportunities.

For more information on the new positions available, visit http://careers.lidl.co.uk.