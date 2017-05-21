Every dog can have its day in Hawick park

Dozens of dogs and their owners are expected to converge on Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park this summer for its first-ever canine family fun day.

Entries are now being sought for the event on Friday, July 7, as it will include a dog show with all shapes and sizes of pet being welcome.

People will also be able to get information about responsible dog ownership, as well as a free health check.

Microchipping will be available for a small fee, subject to availability.

There will also be family activities including a children’s colouring competition, a doggy dash, tombola and a show by the Chirnside Canines dog agility display team.

Confirmed charities attending the fun day include Arthurshiel Rescue Centre, Borders Pet Rescue, Guide Dogs Scotland and the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “It is expected to be a great day for people of all ages to come along to, enjoy and also learn more about responsible dog ownership.

“We have done a lot of work in recent years around responsible dog ownership, from helping to microchip over 1,000 dogs in the Borders ahead of legislation making it compulsory last year, to setting up the green dog walker initiative encouraging people to pick up after their dogs.

“People can get involved by entering their pets for the dog show and trying out the agility course with help from a qualified instructor.”

Lorraine Wilson, a trustee of Earlston-based Borders Pet Rescue, was in Wilton Lodge Park this week with Coco, a nine-month-old terrier-cross mongrel she is looking to rehome.

She said: “We’ll have a stall at the fun day, and there will be a lot of information there about what Borders Pet Rescue does, particularly through promotion of responsible dog ownership through education.

“Anyone who goes along will be able to get advice on training their dog in better behaviour and they can ask any questions they want.

“Coco was with a young family where there were two children in the home, one aged two and the other nine. Coco was not really getting on with the younger child, although not because she had attempted to bite, and the parent decided to remove him from the home.”

For information on Borders Pet Rescue, call 01896 849090 or email info@ borderspetrescue.org

Entry forms for the fun day are at www.scotborders.gov.uk/downloads/file/3112/dog_show_form_2017