Ever thought of animal fostering? Help is needed

I am sure we are not unique in regularly being completely full and also having an ever growing waiting list of pets, and their owners, in real need of help.

In most rescue centres I am sure they will feel just like us - sometimes it feels that we could do with a centre twice as big!

Building additional accommodation that is suitable for cats, dogs and rabbits costs a fortune. All pens and kennels need to be fully designed and built to meet the highest animal welfare standards and with this comes expense and time to put them together.

If people call to place their pet with us when we are full, and have long waiting lists, we sometimes suggest that we could put the details of the animal, along with photos, onto the Home from Home section on our Facebook site. The downside to this though is that we don’t have any control or responsibility over the re homing process.

Far better is to have a network of foster families who could help out, either with new animals or with animals that are struggling to cope with centre life. We would come to do a quick home check, just to make sure that you have what we are looking for and to give you a rundown on how the process would work.

This really is such an important option for us to have available. It would mean that we could help so many more pets and their owners who find themselves in a position where they are no longer able to look after their, often much loved family pet. We are desperately short of foster families, especially for dogs, so if you feel you could help please do get in touch.