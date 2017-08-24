Roadworks to begin in town

Works will begin next month to resurface a section of Weensland Road in Hawick.

The improvements on Weensland Road will begin on Monday, September 4, and are expected to last six days.

Hawick councillor Watson McAteer.

From September 4, to September 8, the resurfacing works will be carried out under a convoy system between 9am and 4.30pm, in order to allow the road to remain open.

Due to health and safety legislation, the remaining works will mean that Weensland Road – which is part of the A698 road – will be closed on Sunday, September 10, between the hours of 8am to 5pm.

The townsfolk and visitors should also note that during the works, Weensland Road will also be subjected to parking restrictions.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, told the Hawick News: “I am pleased to see another important road in a Borders town resurfaced, which will benefit motorists and cyclists.

“We have tried to keep the disruption to a minimum and thank members of the public for their patience in advance of the works.”

Hawick and Hermitage councillor, Watson McAteer, added: “The resurfacing work to Weensland Road is badly needed and was moved up the priority list when additional funding was awarded for roads earlier this year.

“The council are doing their best to limit disruption and I have had a number of local residents seeking reassurance that they will be able to access their homes.

“I have also asked the council roads officers to ensure that suitable diversion notices and information will be in place to avoid a recurrence of a problem experienced by many in this area a couple of months ago.”

Road works on all roads in the Scottish Borders, including trunk roads, are listed on the Scottish Road Works Register which allows you to search a route you plan to use and see if any road works are planned.

You can access this at Scottish Borders Council’s website, www.scotborders.gov.uk