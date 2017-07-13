End of road for Perryman’s name as bus firm merges Borders subsidiaries

Borders Buses and Perryman’s Buses are merging, leading to the scrapping of the latter brand.

Borders Buses, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Coast Motors created earlier this year to take over routes in the region formerly operated by First, will eventually be the name on all of the firm’s servives here.

The joining of the two brands, due to take effect on Monday next week, will expand Borders Buses’ operating network to also take in Cumbria, Northumberland, East Lothian, Midlothian and Edinburgh.

To coincide with that change, the company will introduce 10 Journey tickets to its network ticket range, with four weekly and annual tickets expected to be added to the ticket options once a mobile app is launched in September.

Customers will also benefit from transferable tickets on routes including services X95 and 73 between Galashiels and Selkirk only, X62 and 60/67/68 between Galashiels and Melrose only, 71 and 60/67/68 between Galashiels and Melrose only, 61 and 60 between Galashiels and Earlston only and 67 and 60/67/68 between Galashiels and Earlston and St Boswells only and Galashiels and Leaderfoot.

Over the coming months the Perryman’s Buses’ brand will be replaced, with all vehicles being rebranded in Borders Buses’ red and cream livery.

There will be no immediate change to current timetables.

Claire Lark, operations manager at Perryman’s Buses, said: “It’s an exciting time, and we look forward to rebranding the business as Borders Buses.

“The move to merge both brands makes perfect sense and will ensure we are being not just operationally efficient, but making full use of our combined resources too.

“It’s also great news for our customers who can now enjoy the benefits of an extensive bus network and the use of transferable tickets on common routes.”

Lee Young, operations manager for Borders Buses, said: “Since March, we have worked closely with our colleagues at Perryman’s Buses and look forward to the opportunities the rebranding creates.

“Over the past few months, we have engaged with our customers and the communities we serve.

“This move to extend our operating network and tailor our tickets around their travel requirements, I hope, demonstrates we are listening and are committed to delivering a first-class bus service in the Borders and beyond.”

Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “The council welcomes the decision by West Coast Motors to rebrand all bus services in the area as Borders Buses.

“The decision will make it easier for passengers to use services, as will the extension of Borders Buses’ network ticket range and the new mobile app which will be launched in the coming months.

“We look forward to continuing to work with both West Coast Motors and Borders Buses to improve bus services across the Borders.”

For more information, visit www.bordersbuses.co.uk

Established in Campbeltown in 1923, West Coast Motors also runs West Coast Tours, Glasgow Citybus, City Sightseeing Glasgow, Fairline Coaches and Kintyre Express.