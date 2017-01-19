Three of a kind prove it’s never too late to learn about technology

Three adult learners from Hawick have secured SQA qualifications after completing courses with the help of Scottish Borders Council’s community learning and development team.

Jim Domingo, second from left, and Keith McGeorge, right, pictured with tutors Ian Gibson and Andrew Carter, were awarded level-three SQAs in ICT, and Gary Montgomery got a level-four one in communications after taking free courses.

Jim said: “I didn’t have anything to do with computers before starting this group, and now I’ve bought my own laptop.”

Keith added: “It’s like night and day from when I started this course to where I am now.”

Selkirkshire councillor Vicky Davidson, the council’s executive member for culture, sport, youth and communities, said: “Many congratulations to Jim, Keith and Gary on their achievements. They are testament to the fact that it is never too late to learn and I wish them every success with whatever they choose to do with their qualifications.” More courses began in Hawick this week.