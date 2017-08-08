SQA exam results released

The Scottish Qualifications Authority has announced the results for National Courses and Awards 2017 today.

Results certificates have been sent to 136,889 candidates across Scotland. Candidates have been rewarded for completing coursework, exams and unit assessments for the 2016-17 academic year in a wide range of qualifications and subjects at all levels.

These qualifications and subjects include Nationals, Highers and Advanced Highers for candidates in schools and colleges.

In addition, a range of Awards, Skills for Work, National Progression Awards and National Certificates are also being certificated today. These are part of a broad curriculum and support the Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) programme.

Throughout the year, the SQA also awards a number of other qualifications such as SVQs, HNCs and HNDs which support the Scottish Government’s youth employment strategy.

Dr Janet Brown, SQA’s chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “First and foremost, we would like to congratulate the thousands of young people across Scotland for their hard work, dedication and commitment in achieving these results.

“Whichever route is taken from here, whether that be the world of work, training or education, they can take immense pride in their achievements. Recognition and praise should also go to the teachers, lecturers, parents and carers who have supported their young people in their accomplishments.

“The ever-increasing demands of modern society means that we have to continually ensure our full range of qualifications and awards enable learners to develop the skills and knowledge required by employers, training providers, educators and society. Our diverse qualifications allow each and every young person in Scotland to access an award at a level which meets their skills and aspirations. It is encouraging and important to note the different paths candidates take in their pursuit of success.”

The results showed that compared to 2016, the total number of entries for English at National 5 level increased to 46,273 from 45,856 with the A-C attainment rate at 87.2 per cent largely in line with the 86.8% last year. At Higher level there were 35,716 candidates this year compared to 36,356 in 2016, with an A-C attainment rate of 77.3% compared to 78.8% in 2016.

For mathematics the results showed compared to 2016, the total number of entries at National 5 level increased to 42,191 from 41,780 with the A-C attainment rate at 63.8 per cent, compared to 63.2 per cent last year. At Higher level there were 18,861 candidates this year compared to 18,868 in 2016, with an A-C attainment rate of 74.0 per cent compared to 73.5 per cent in 2016.

National 5 Lifeskills Mathematics achieved an A-C attainment rate of 46.5 per cent compared to 35.8 per cent in 2016.

Dr Janet Brown added: “These results also show the strength of the education system working together in partnership for the benefit of our younger generation. Every year we work with around 15,000 ‘appointees’ – teachers, lecturers and subject specialists who help us to set, monitor and mark our qualifications and we thank them for their professionalism, expertise and commitment.”