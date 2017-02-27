Positive life choices promoted in Hawick

Local police and their community partners have held a special seminar for youngsters in Hawick, aimed at promoting positive life choices.

The officers teamed up with colleagues from Action For Children, Schools and Community Learning Development, Escape Youth Cafe and NHS Borders for the Choices for Life Event at Hawick High School on Thursday, February 16, for which pupils from the Hawick, Newcastleton, Denholm, Stirches and Burnfoot areas were welcomed.

In total, 300 children from primary classes up to S1 were in attendance to hear a range of inputs on the effects of tobacco, alcohol and drug use.

The participants also took part in interactive workshops, which helped them see how the decisions they make can impact upon their lives and the lives of others.

Staff and pupils alike have praised the event, which is hoped to run again in the future.

School liaision officer, PC Dianne Lauder, said: “One of Police Scotland’s top priorities is to protect vulnerable people – including the younger members of our communities – from harm, and the Choices For Life seminars help us demonstrate the benefits of making positive decisions, as well as the consequences of making a bad choice.

“We are absolutely delighted with how enthusiastic and involved the pupils were and they really took on board the key messages we were trying to convey.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who attended for their engagement and positive feedback.

“I also want to recognise the outstanding support of our partners, who helped host the event, and the assistance of the S6 pupils who were brilliant.

“In addition, the local Sainsbury’s assisted with providing refreshments, which I know went down well with everyone.”

PC Lauder added: “We will continue to work alongside our partners to provide education to young people and minimise their risk of harm, and I look forward to running similar Choices for Life events further down the line.”