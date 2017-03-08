Dancers to compete at Disneyland Paris

A number of young Berwickshire dancers are set to perform in front of a huge audience at Disneyland Paris this weekend.

The Michelle Douglas School Of Dance/M-Pulsive (Kelso) is taking some of its dancers to take part in the International Festival of Dance and Performing Arts (IFDPA) competition from March 10-13, when dance groups from all over the world will attend and compete.

The MDSD team, who have spent the past year practising, will compete on Saturday in numerous events of different styles. They will perform on a Disney stage in front of the large crowd.

On Sunday, they will then take part in the Disney Parade alongside all the Disney characters.

The annual International Festival of Dance and Performing Arts, now in its 10th year, is the premier dance championships for all dance schools, dance groups, performing arts schools, duo and solo performers who wish is to compete in Paris.

It allows the youngsters to enjoy the magic of Disneyland and experience the performance trip of a lifetime as well as showcasing their talents to the world.

Those Borders youngsters taking part are: Ruby Robinson, Lola Robinson, Rachel Wemyss, Chloe Foster, Penelope Devlin, Sophie Scott, Abigail Rosher, Molly Hamar, Rebecca Peddie, Miley Turner, Hannah Turner, Katie Potter, Murren Preston, Ellen Massie, Scott Shearer, Vikki Shearlaw, Eva Guntly, Nicole Guntly, Honey-Rose Fellowes, Katelyn Guthrie, Morran MacAulay, Aimee Burrows, Emma Burrows, Fiona Lesenger, Callum Mitchell, Claire Mitchell, Jake Wright, Claire Angus, Lucy Angus.