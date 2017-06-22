Earl Haig remembered at Dryburgh

Royal British Legion branches from across Scotland came together to commemorate the life of their founder, the first Earl Haig, last Sunday.

The founder’s day service was held within Dryburgh Abbey, as it has been annually since Haig’s death in 1928.

Pipers Tosh MacDonald and Michael Hepburn-Scott lead the parade.

Both Douglas Haig and his wife are buried at Dryburgh, and the ceremony, organised by Royal British Legion Scotland is held each year on the Sunday closest to his birthday. The Rev Michael Scoular and Rev Sheila Moir led the prayers, and wreaths were laid on each of their graves. This year the address was given by Hew Strachan before a parade of standards.