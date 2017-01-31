Dressing for success: how to secure a job in Scotland

According to a new survey conducted by Matalan, 90% of hiring managers in Scotland would prefer to see a candidate dress formally for an interview and 45% of those surveyed confessed to turning down an applicant based on their choice of outfit.

As we welcome a new year, many people are on the hunt for a career change but with so much competition it can often be difficult to stand out from the crowd, and first impressions really do count.

Research suggests that wearing the correct clothes can influence confidence and productivity but dressing more formally can also make a huge difference to success, especially at an interview.

Tom Sharp, Co-Founder and Director at Post Recruitment commented: ‘Formalwear should always be the go-to option when attending an interview - there might be a temptation to go for a more relaxed look in some environments, but never on a first round interview.’

The top 5 clothing options to avoid in an interview, by priority:

1. Baseball Cap

2. Joggers

3. Gym Clothing

4. Football Top

5. Ripped Jeans

Chartered Psychologist, Dr Carolyn Mair commented: ‘Wearing formal attire for an interview shows the candidate is able to do as expected, that they respect the interviewers and can dress in a formal way when the situation demands it.’

The top 5 clothing options to make a great first impression listed by priority:

1. Suit and Tie

2. Black Trousers

3. A Formal Dress

4. Blazer

5. Blouse

For those thinking of a career change, Matalan have created a useful ‘How to Prepare for a Job Interview’ guide which includes valuable advice from recruitment and fashion psychology experts, aiming to increase confidence and assist with preparation for interviews.

In addition to advising on interview attire, the guide also provides practical advice around what to take with you on the day and how to make a great first impression - you can view the full guide here: http://www.matalan.co.uk/mens/collections/suits-and-workwear/suits/suits-guide/interview-preparation

For people in need of a new suit, Matalan are encouraging men to buy new and donate old suits to Suited & Booted, a charity dedicated to helping disadvantaged gentlemen look and feel great at an interview.

Maria Lenn, Chief Executive at Suited & Booted said: ‘We can’t thank Matalan enough for their generous donations and for encouraging others to donate their old suits to our charity. Suited & Booted believe that everyone should be able to pursue their dream career and by supporting our vulnerable clients, you could help make a huge difference to someone’s future.’