Dogs day out is a walk in Wilton Lodge Park

More than 200 pet owners and 70 canine companions descended on Wilton Lodge Park for Hawick’s first ever family and dog fun day at the weekend.

Canine stunt team Les Amis d’Onno performed, while family-friendly activities included children’s colouring, doggie dash, tombola and competitions.

Hawick's Oliver Hepburn and mum Steph Brand with Lola.

Organised by Scottish Borders Council, the event offered information about its responsible dog ownership strategy as well as also health checks, microchipping and advice from charities Arthurshiel Rescue Centre, Borders Pet Rescue, Guide Dogs Scotland and PDSA. The day also raised £102 for Arthurshiel.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, executive member for neighbourhoods and locality Services has hailed the event a success. He said: “Alongside the fun activities and competitions, there was a serious message to get across on responsible dog ownership and initiatives such as the Green Dog Walker Scheme, which has seen around 200 people sign up since it was launched last year to help change attitudes about dog fouling in the Borders.

“Thank you to all charities, volunteers and sponsors who supported the event on the day and I hope to see this event become a fixture in the calendar for families and dog owners.”

Innerleithen’s Traquair House hosts a similar event this Sunday between 11am and 5pm. Its second annual dogs’ day out offers a companion dog show with various classes, terrier racing, dog agility demonstrations and performances from the Bow Wow Mini Circus. More information is available on the Traquair House website.

Les Amis d'Onno with a dog display in the rain.

Fun Dog Show results:

Golden Oldie – 1, Dexter (owner Gwen Lindsey).

Prettiest Bitch – 1, Lola (Stephanie Brand); 2, Grace (Irene Berry); 3, Harley (Ruth Ballaro).

Most Handsome – 1, Max (Laura Crozier); 2, Buster (Samuel Middlemass); 3, Blue (Liz Manson).

Tommy Lindsay says a few words before the judging.

Best Rescue – 1, Buster (Donna Turnbull); 2, Lieffy (Kelly Moffat); 3, Rah (Jennie Dupe).

Best Puppy – 1, Hunter (Sophie Rankine); 2, Ceilidh (Katherine Clane); 3, Nero (Heather Ling).

Junior Handler – 1, Corrie (Lucy Jamieson); 2, Daisy (Jack Illois); 3= Clary (Camilla Harvey) and Hunter (Sophie Rankine).

Special Award for Volunteers’ Favourite Dog – Bella (Claire Williamson).

Tommy Lindsay enjoys some colouring in.

Lucy Jamieson with Corrie winners of the young handler category.

Family and dog fun day in Wilton Lodge Park, Hawick