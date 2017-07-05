Discover Duke of Buccleuc treasures

To celebrate the rich history of Bowhill House, visitors have a chance to attend a talk exploring some of the Buccleuch family’s most prized possessions.

The event is one of a series of talks designed to take visitors on a fascinating journey through time.

Taking place on Friday, July 7, the talk entitled ‘Three Houses’ will be led by head of collections Scott MacDonald. It will allow visitors to learn more about the treasures that can be found at the Duke of Buccleuch’s three stunning homes – Bowhill, Boughton and Drumlanrig Castle.

Scott will discuss highlights from the duke’s collection in the intimate setting of Bowhill’s Theatre.

Held to mark VisitScotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, the five-part series will reveal the Buccleuch family’s fascinating history, discuss the treasures of each house, and explore the architectural heritage of Bowhill up close.

Helen Currie, house and events manager at Bowhill, said: “Bowhill has a wealth of stories to share on its rich history and so many treasures to uncover as this latest talk from the head of collections and conservation will illustrate. The series has received a great response so far and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to uncover a little piece of the past here at Bowhill.”

Tickets £6, including cream tea. Booking is essential – call 01750 22204 or email info@bowhillhouse.co.uk.