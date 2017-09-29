Daughter appealing for votes for Hawick charity champion

A proud daughter is trumpeting the claims of her charity champion dad to be hailed a hero for his life-saving efforts.

Hawick hosiery worker Steven Quintus is the driving force behind Blood Bikes in the Borders, a free motorcycle courier service operating through the night for hospitals.

It was back in 2013 that Mr Quintus, 61, bought an ex-police motorbike, modified it and donated it to the charity.

He joined forces with Blood Bikes Scotland in Edinburgh to launch a group to work primarily in the Lothians, Borders and Fife.

Now his daughter Kimberly, 24, wants to see her dad’s unsung efforts recognised.

She has entered him for the Carole Nash Insurance company’s online Biker Hero competition, held to reward motorcyclists for helping their communities.

Kimberly is now calling on fellow Teries to give her dad support by signing up to the competition’s online site and voting for him.

She said: “A few months back, I nominated my dad for the Biker Hero award. It has now come to voting time, and we are now asking people if they could please vote for him so he makes the top 10.

“My dad brought Blood Bikes Scotland to the Borders and has put a lot of time and hard work into doing so.

“This is a free courier service for the NHS, and everything the charity does is voluntary.

“This service saves lives on a daily basis by couriering emergency specimens from one hospital to another.

“I think he deserves to be nominated as biker hero for that alone and would appreciate the help if you would be willing to support him.”

Dad Steven said: “I was quite shocked to hear that my daughter Kimberly had nominated me as a biker hero.

“It is an honour to be one of the candidates in this competition, and I look forward to the outcome.”

To cast a vote, go to www.facebook.com/insidebikes

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 4.