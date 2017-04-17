Dates for over-65s roadshows

The Drivewise over-65s roadshows see participants get an presentation on modern driving and then a free refresher drive with an Approved Driving Instructor.

This will help them overcome any problems or confidence issues that they are experiencing with driving on roads which are now significantly busier than when they sat their driving tests.

The venues and dates include: Old Gala House, Galashiels – 19 April, 9.30am to 11.30am; 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Tait Hall, Kelso – April 26, 9.30am to 11.30am; 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Albert Road Community Centre, Eyemouth – May 3, 9.30am to 11.30am; 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Lauder Community and Leisure Centre – May 10, 9.30am to 11.30am.

Victoria Halls, Selkirk – May 17, 9.30am to 11.30am; 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Burnfoot Hub, Hawick – May 24, 9.30am to 11.30am; 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Coldstream Town Hall – May 31 - 9.30am to 11.30am.

Earlston Church Hall – May 31, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “The council has worked with partners including Police Scotland to put on these sessions which we think will prove really beneficial to drivers aged over 65 in the Borders.

“Older drivers have been identified as being one of the groups who are at greater risk of being injured in road accidents.

“To continue driving safely, there is a need to recognise that changes can happen, and seek help and advice to be able to drive safely for longer. This is what these Drivewise Borders sessions offer.”

For more information, contact PC Terrie Ray (01896 664519) or visit www.scotborders.gov.uk/olderdriver