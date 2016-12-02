Crowds turn out for Hawick’s Christmas parade

Festive cheer was aplenty when crowds turned out to watch Hawick’s Christmas parade last night.

More than 350 teries of all ages turned out full of Christmas spirit in their fancy dress costumes.

Hawick High School Penguins, Abbie McCaughey, Eidann Pretswell, Nicky Sutherland, Amy Khoury and Sinead McHugh on parade at the christmas lights SR BMCB 18

Hawick Fire Brigade led the way as the parade marched through the town from Duke Street, through Trinity Gardens and up to High Street. Santa Claus followed in his sleigh while the Hawick Scout Pipe Band, dressed in Santa outfits, piped Christmas tunes.

The parade stopped at the Christmas tree where Santa received a big welcome as he kicked off the countdown to the Christmas lights switch-on.

Greg Mcleod, community councillor, said: “It’s been tremendous and it’s great for the kids. There has been a fantastic turn out and the schools have all put in a big effort.

“A big thank you to the parents for the great costumes and to all the volunteers and to everyone involved. It’s a great way to kick start the season.”

David Growden and Alexander of Hawick Scout Band on Parade at the Christmas festivities SR BMCB 25

The parade was comprised of floats and fancy dress from Trinity Primary School, Burnfoot Community School, Drumranlig St Cuthbert’s and Hawick High School. The children lit-up the parade with coloured lights incorporated into wonderful costumes of Christmas presents, angels and penguins.

Beat Dance Pulse lit up the parade with fluorescent outfits and glow sticks while Hawick’s Young Farmers, dressed up as penguins, roared through on a decorated tractor.

The costumes were praised by onlookers. Hawick resident Suzanne Neilson said: “it wasn’t long enough! I loved it and the costumes were very good. The kids looked great”.

Marj Stokes who has recently taken up residence in Hawick said: “This is my first Christmas here as we have just moved to the area. It was a lovely show with all the kids. The effort the kids and the schools have gone to with the costumes is great”.

Cheryl Brydon, Ezra Jackson and Kirsty Brydon from Hawick in town to see the Christmas lights turned on SR BMCB 30

Representatives from the fire brigade also handed out sweets to all the children along the way. Fireman Derek Gordon of Hawick Fire Brigade said: “ It’s been an exceptional evening. We gave out sweets and its great to see the joy on the kids faces and the parents too. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.

Look out for more photos in next weeks Hawick News and Southern Reporter.

Teviotdale YFC Kate Cotlam, Scott Thomson, Keiran Paxton, Leigh Bell, Stuart Mitchell and Megan Mibon on the parade at Hawick to turn the Christmas lights on SR BMCB 12