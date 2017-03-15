Search

Warrant issued for Hawick woman charged with biting police officer

Borders General Hospital.

Borders General Hospital.

0
Have your say

A 31-year-old woman accused of throwing a cup of water over a nurse who was treating her on Hogmanay has had a warrant issued for her arrest.

Davinia Harrison failed to turn up at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Selkirk Sheriff Court, Justice of the Peace, Procurator Fiscal

Selkirk Sheriff Court, Justice of the Peace, Procurator Fiscal

She is also charged with biting a female police constable on the arm and repeatedly kicking her on the legs during the disturbance at Borders General Hospital.

She also faces a third charge of threatening behaviour by shouting, swearing and screaming loudly.

Harrison, of Ramsay Road, Hawick, has pleaded not guilty.

On a separate complaint, Harrison denies finding £29.22 at the Almond Tree Cafe in High Street, Hawick, on December 1 without trying to find the true owner and stealing the cash.