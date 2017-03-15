Warrant issued for Hawick woman charged with biting police officer

A 31-year-old woman accused of throwing a cup of water over a nurse who was treating her on Hogmanay has had a warrant issued for her arrest.

Davinia Harrison failed to turn up at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Selkirk Sheriff Court, Justice of the Peace, Procurator Fiscal

She is also charged with biting a female police constable on the arm and repeatedly kicking her on the legs during the disturbance at Borders General Hospital.

She also faces a third charge of threatening behaviour by shouting, swearing and screaming loudly.

Harrison, of Ramsay Road, Hawick, has pleaded not guilty.

On a separate complaint, Harrison denies finding £29.22 at the Almond Tree Cafe in High Street, Hawick, on December 1 without trying to find the true owner and stealing the cash.