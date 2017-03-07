Text pest sent 250 messages

A Hawick man plagued his former partner and her mother with 250 text messages over a 16-day period despite being warned by police not to do so.

Douglas Young, 29, of Weensland Park, also pleaded guilty to assaulting Sally Wilson at a house in Church Street, Galashiels, on February 2 by seizing her by the neck with both of his hands to her injury.

He admitted between January 2 and January 18 a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour by persistently sending text messages to his former partner and her mother.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until April 18 for background reports.