Suspected hare coursing in Berwickshire

Two incidents of suspected hare coursing have been reported to Borders police.

Police revealed that on the morning of Thursday, December 1, a white Ford Transit van with the registration number BN07 HPZ and containing three males and dogs was seen on farmland between Birgham and Eccles.

A Mercedes Silver Estate with the registration number X46 DVV was also seen around Harcarse Farm near Swinton.

Poilice enquiries are ongoing, however, if members of the public see either vehicle (or other vehicles in similar circumstances) they are asked to please contact Police Scotland on telephone number 101 quoting incidents 0782 or 1147 of December 7, 2016.

Please note as much detail as possible, including the vehicle’s registration number, type, colour and direction of travel along with any descriptions of those involved.

Police Scotland’s detailed guide to rural crime prevention can be viewed at http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property/rural-crime