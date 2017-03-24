Stow joyrider is jailed

A Stow joyrider has been jailed for seven months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Gary McBride, 29, of Galashiels Road, pleaded guilty to breaking into a house and stealing a set of keys before making off with the vehicle.

The offence happened in Victoria Circus, Glasgow, in July 2013.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre backdated the prison sentence to March 3 when McBride was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.