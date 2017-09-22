Seven charges will go to trial

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court pending trial on seven charges.

John Paul Weldon is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Fairhurst Drive in Hawick on August 27 and struggling violently with police officers.

He is also charged with assaulting a police officer at Hawick police station by kicking him on the leg and directing homophobic remarks to another officer.

At Loreburn Street police station in Dumfries the following day, he is accused of racially abusing a police officer, struggling violently with two others and spitting in one officer’s face.

Weldon, of High Street, Galashiels, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a trial date has been set for October 5 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody until then.