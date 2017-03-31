Sentence deferred for Galashiels cannabis grower who wanted to avoid the middle man

A 29-year-old man who admitted growing cannabis in his Galashiels home has had sentence deferred for six months for good behaviour.

Police officers, armed with a search warrant, found five seedling plants in a tent being cultivated in a bedroom in the property at Halliburton Place on July 21.

Unemployed Roche Thomson pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of producing cannabis.

He has four previous convictions under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the drugs would have been worth between £1,000 and £3,000 if they had been fully grown.

Thomson’s lawyer said his client was cutting out the middle man and growing the drugs for his own use.