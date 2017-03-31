Sentence deferred for Galashiels cannabis grower who wanted to avoid the middle man

A 29-year-old man who admitted growing cannabis in his Galashiels home has had sentence deferred for six months for good behaviour.
Police officers, armed with a search warrant, found five seedling plants in a tent being cultivated in a bedroom in the property at Halliburton Place on July 21.
Unemployed Roche Thomson pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of producing cannabis.
He has four previous convictions under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the drugs would have been worth between £1,000 and £3,000 if they had been fully grown.
Thomson’s lawyer said his client was cutting out the middle man and growing the drugs for his own use.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hawick News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.