Sentence deferred

A 27-year-old has admitted assaulting a man with severe learning difficulties at a Galashiels superstore.

John-Paul Weldon, of Melrose Court, Hawick, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to repeatedly tripping up his victim, causing him to fall to the ground, putting him in a headlock and kicking him to the head to his injury at the town’s Tesco store on February 5.

He also admitted struggling violently with two police officers at the nearby Asda store later that day.

Sentence was deferred until Monday, April 24, for background reports.