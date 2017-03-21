Sentence date for knifeman

A Hawick man who admitted brandishing a knife during a disturbance will be sentenced next month.

Steven Gorman, 22, of Eildon Road, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at a house in Wilton Drive, Hawick, on October 3.

He also admitted obstructing two police officers who were trying to place handcuffs on him.

The case will recall on April 18 when Sheriff Peter Paterson – who previously deferred sentence for four months for good behaviour – will be available.