Selkirk man threatened to punch doctor

A Selkirk man who threatened hospital staff in a casualty department has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work at the town’s sheriff court.

Steven Kelly, 38, of Chapel Street, pleaded guilty to threatening a doctor, other hospital staff and police officers with violence, shouting and swearing and striking equipment.

The offence happened at Borders General Hospital on January 7.

He also admitted assaulting a police constable by kicking her on the body.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Kelly had been brought into the hospital at around 1am by ambulance and was under the influence of alcohol. He was loud and in an angry mood, and a security guard decided to stay and supervise.

Kelly was in a cubicle when he threatened to punch a doctor on the jaw and repeated the threat to other members of staff. Police were called and Kelly kicked a female officer on the backside.

Mr Fraser said: “It was a busy period in the accident and emergency department. Some members of the public were being treated for serious injuries when this was going on.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Kelly had been drinking cheap spirits in a public house earlier on and had suffered a head injury.

He added: “He is extremely apologetic.”

In addition to a community payback order, Kelly was given a six-month restriction-of-liberty order, keeping him in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am.